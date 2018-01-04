Amid 18-degree weather on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio was sworn into office for a second time on the City Hall plaza. Doing the honors was progressive standard bearer Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Noticeably absent were former President Bill Clinton, who swore in de Blasio four years ago, and his wife, Hillary Clinton, who beat off a feisty challenge by Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. The Daily News noted that the Clintons’ absence could be chalked up to de Blasio’s late endorsement of Hillary Clinton’s candidacy or the Democratic Party’s leftward tilting or both. Sanders’s presence was also seen as a sign of de Blasio’s national ambitions.

Also nowhere to be found was former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who came under fire at de Blasio’s first inauguration.

In a brief 13-minute speech amid the chill, the mayor cast New York City as a bulwark against the Trump administration’s policies.

“We in our city refuse to be dragged down to a place we know is beneath us,” he declared. “We know that the gaudy celebration of discrimination based on faith or color or nationality is simply un-American. It is a violation of who we are. We know the overt and gleeful prejudice that is suddenly in vogue spits in the face of all that has made our city great.”

De Blasio also hailed New York’s reduction in crime and murders, which has made it America’s safest big city.

Also speaking were two expected mayoral contenders in 2021, Comptroller Scott Stringer and Public Advocate Letitia James. De Blasio will be term-limited out of office at the end of 2021. The News noted that Stringer focused his remarks on the city’s affordability crisis while James slammed the New York City Housing Authority’s lead-paint scandal.

Sitting among a contingent of bundled-up city councilmembers was the new City Council speaker, Corey Johnson, who spoke briefly with U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, who arrived late after attending the inauguration of Laura Curran, the Nassau County executive.