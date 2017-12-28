- Home
Villagers will know if Corey Johnson has sold out his integrity and principles to REBNY like Quinn and Mark Vivierito did
by the Chairman of Small Business Committee and it makeup. What was not mentioned in the article and is an example of the rigging REBNY has done to stop any legislation giving rights to commercial tenants is after last election they stacked the Small Business Committee with Queens members and the committee did not have a single representative from the Bronx. The result , Bronx lead city in 2015 in court issued eviction orders up 30% and Queens lead the city in 2016 up 90% and NO HEARING! Shameful