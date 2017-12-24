Composer Phil Kline’s “Unsilent Night” has become a holiday tradition for many. Kline estimated there were about 400 people in Washington Square Park Sunday night, many of whom were carrying boom boxes or Bluetooth speakers, ready to hit “play” and walk to Tompkins Square Park.

The sound coming out of their speakers was Kline’s original 45-minute composition, with each player broadcasting one of four different (but similar) pieces. The effect was like being immersed in a moving sound collage of pealing bells and ambient sound.

Kline started the yearly tradition in 1992 with 50 people and has watched the crowd expand and shrink as the years have gone by.

“One year we had 2,000 people — that was too many,” he admitted.

As he leads the moving piece of performance art, he takes note of the reactions along the way.

“Some people ignore it. Some join in,” he said. “That’s what I love about New York.”

— Bob Krasner