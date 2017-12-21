Senior slugger bust

An arrest has been made in the case of a senior actress who was robbed while trying to enter her building at 162 W. 13th St., on Fri., Oct. 20, at 6:42 p.m., police said. In the incident, the thug hit the 81-year-old victim from behind on the right side of her face, forcibly removed her pocketbook and fled on foot. The victim complained of facial pain and had bruises.

Police tracked her iPhone SE to Hoyt and Livingston Sts. in Brooklyn. Leroy Wright, 59, was arrested Wed., Dec. 13, for felony robbery.

TD Bank robbery

Police said that on Thurs., Dec. 14, around 12:45 p.m., an unidentified man entered the TD Bank at 21 E. First St., at Second Ave., approached the employee and passed a withdrawal slip demanding money. The employee complied and the robber fled with roughly $1,900.

The suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old, around 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a blue jacket sporting white stripes and an Adidas logo, plus a red backpack and blue gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Burlington bag

A woman was shopping at Burlington Coat Factory at 40 E. 14th St. when her purse was stolen Fri., July 21, at 5:55 p.m. While the 29-year-old victim was shopping, an unknown woman reached into her cart while the victim was being distracted by the thief’s male accomplice. Both perpetrators then left the location. The total value of the items stolen was $350.

George Baez, 29, was arrested Thurs., Dec. 14, and Gladys Arango, 52, was arrested Fri., Dec. 15, for felony grand larceny.

Unsweet swipe

Police said a woman was sitting inside Sweets by Chloe, at 185 Bleecker St., when her jacket and purse were swiped on Thurs., Oct. 26, sometime before 7:10 p.m. The victim, 25, noticed before leaving the store that her belongings were missing. She canceled her Chase credit card and was informed that it had been used to make a $60 purchase at the Walgreens at 145 Fourth Ave., at E. 14th St. The total value of the stolen items was $140.

Robert McKay, 57, was charged Wed., Dec. 13, with felony grand larceny.

Attempted break-in

Two people were seen inside 206 Thompson St. on Wed., Dec. 13, at 5 p.m., trying to open a locked door, according to police. The building’s superintendent said he did not know the pair and they did not live there. The suspects were spotted with stolen property.

Fernando M. Reyes, 36, and Michael A. Buccino, 38, were busted for felony attempted burglary.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson