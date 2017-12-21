- Home
This is such a difficult choice. I have visited this garden many times over the past year and I so appreciate this little oasis in the neighborhood.
While I do agree that affordable housing is desperately needed, and increasingly for seniors, I wonder where folks on limited incomes and perhaps limited mobility will shop. The nearest grocery store is Whole Foods on E. Houston and Bowery. The cute boutiques and cafes nearby are expensive. (Where is even one down-to-earth diner in the area?)
If there's another, larger spot the City can use, why not start there and leave Elizabeth Street Garden alone for the time being.
So Chin is taking support from a group who wants to discriminate against heterosexuals in housing? Being gay gives people preferential treatment? Not nice, not nice at all.
As for Fouratt, he was a founder of the Yippies, the Youth International Party, that espoused “Trust no one over 30.”
Now that he is over 30, his rules change to benefit himself. It has always been all about him and screw everyone else!!
If Chin thinks affordable housing is so tantamount, why doesn’t she build housing in Columbus Park in Chinatown? What do you think the Chinatown residents would have to say about that? No, Chin’s racist agenda is clear. These people’s hypocrisy is staggering.
The battle over the Elizabeth Street Garden in over. The garden is going away. The reelections of Bla and Chin have nailed the lid shut on it's coffin. Time to move on.