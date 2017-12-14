Threatens to shoot

Two co-workers got into an argument, apparently at a Meatpacking District construction site, on Wed., Dec. 6, early in the day. According to police, one of the men returned to 52 Gansevoort St., at 2:12 p.m. and pointed a loaded firearm at the 28-year-old man he was arguing with saying, “I told you I was going to kill you. You think this is a game?”

The suspect was disarmed by other co-workers and was apprehended by police while trying to flee. The firearm was recovered at the scene.

Terrence K. Graham, 35, was arrested for felony possession of a weapon.

The address is the former location of the Gansevoort Market in the “Gansevoort Row” development project. Gansevoort Market has relocated to 353 W. 14th St.

Anthony assault

A man was assaulted trying to leave The Anthony nightclub, at 183 Bleecker St., on Tues., Oct. 24, at 2:30 a.m., police said. The 31-year-old male victim was struck in the head from behind with an unknown object. He told police he ran down the block and got into a taxi and went to Beth Israel Hospital. He had a cut on the left side of his face. Surveillance video from two cameras was available at the scene.

Edward Ortiz, 37, was arrested Thurs., Dec. 7, for felony assault.

Le Souk sack swipe

A woman was heading up to the second floor at Le Souk restaurant and lounge, at 510 Laguardia Place, on Sat., Oct. 7, when she became victim to a grand larceny, according to police.

The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. As the 22-year-old victim was making a phone call, probably on a cell phone, she stepped away from her bag and the suspect took it with all of the items in it, totaling $4,497.

Leighana Silvestro, 21, was arrested Mon., Dec. 4, for felony grand larceny.

Jane bag grab

A woman put her bag down at The Jane hotel, at 113 Jane St., to dance with friends last early Friday and when she returned, it was missing. The incident happened on Nov. 10, at 3 a.m. Upon further investigation, the victim realized that there were two unauthorized transactions on her bank card totaling $160. All together, the value of the property stolen was $849.

Jessica Nuñez, 31, was arrested for felony grand larceny on Thurs., Dec. 7.

Lobby ‘mugger’ bust

Police reported an arrest on Dec. 8 in the mugging of a 32-year-old woman in her building lobby near Grove and Bedford Sts., on Sat., Dec. 2, at 11 p.m.

In the incident, police said an unidentified male approached the victim from behind, demanded her property and forcibly removed her handbag, before fleeing. The bag was later thrown on the ground and recovered with all its contents.

Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, Marshall Coleman, 47, of Vernon Boulevard in Queens, was arrested.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson