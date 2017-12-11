BY DUSICA SUE MALESEVIC AND LINCOLN ANDERSON | An explosion of what police called a “low-tech” pipe bomb in a tunnel near the Port Authority early Monday morning sent a shock through the city and a ripple of panic through one of the world’s busiest bus terminals.

Downtowners were awakened shortly after the blast to the blare of sirens and the beat of helicopters overhead as first responders raced Uptown.

Akayed Ullah, 27, was under arrest for allegedly detonating the bomb around 7:20 a.m. in an underground walkway near the Port Authority that connects the Eighth Ave. IND subway lines with the I.R.T. lines at Times Square and the 42nd St. Shuttle.

At a press briefing, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said the device was strapped to Ullah’s body with Velcro and zip ties, and that, in transit video, the suspect is seen walking down a corridor. Ullah did make statements concerning ISIS, O’Neill said, but the police chief would not elaborate about the man’s possible ties to the group or his motivation.

Besides the suspect, three people had minor injuries, Fire Department Commissioner Dan Nigro said. Two took themselves to Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, and one to Mt. Sinai Queens.

Ullah, meanwhile, sustained serious injuries to his hands and abdomen when he detonated the device, Nigro said, and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called it an “attempted terrorist attack.”

“Let’s be clear,” he said. “As New Yorkers, our lives revolve around the subways. When we hear of an attack on the subway, it’s incredibly unsettling.”

Ullah, originally from Bangladesh, has lived here for seven years, and resided in Midwood, Brooklyn, according to PIX11.com. Authorities were searching his home, The New York Times reported. News reports said he made the bomb himself at his electronics job.

NYC Transit responded quickly, and “immediately shut down” the A, C and E lines, Joe Lhota, chairperson of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said. The 1, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains were skipping Times Square-42nd St. in both directions, but now have resumed making the station stop with delays. The A, C and E were still bypassing the 42nd St.-Port Authority Bus Terminal stop.

At the time of the press briefing, Lhota said all trains should be back to normal by evening rush hour.

Initially, police shut down major crosstown streets, including 14th St., so emergency vehicles could move about unimpeded.

Although the attack sent a ripple of fear through the city, it didn’t totally derail the morning commute.

Three hours after the bomb blast, straphangers were busy bustling in and out of the IND subway station at Eighth Ave. and W. 14th St.

“People are in the system,” an NYC Transit worker said as he emerged from the stairs at the southwest corner, on his way to buy a coffee from a nearby vendor’s cart.

“People don’t stop,” he said. “It’s New York City, it’s just a blip on the screen,” he said of the incident.

Frank Kulbaski, 51, a lawyer for PayPal at its office in the West Village, had watched reports on the blast on TV before heading in to work from Long Island City, Queens.

“The chance of getting hurt is like the chance of winning the lottery — and I haven’t had any luck with the lottery,” he shrugged.

Instead of taking the 7 train and then switching to the I.R.T. at 42nd St., as usual, he instead hiked over to Court Square and took the E train all the way to 14th St.

“It made my commute much longer,” he said, “but I got to work.”

A woman smoking a cigarette on the sidewalk before going down into the subway said the morning’s events were shaking up her plans since she had to go all over the city.

“I’m modifying everything,” she said. “I’m a dog walker, so I’m modifying everything.”

She noted she was a third-generation Villager — “There are still some of us around!” she quipped — but didn’t want to give her name.

Two young tourists, Vincent Schablinski, 25, and Claire Jean, 23, had just bought a $5 arepa at an open-air sidewalk cooking operation on the corner, and — after Jean had taken some souvenir shots of him chowing down on it — were ready to hop into the subway. Asked if they were frightened by what had happened, they said, no.

“The city is so big,” Schablinski, from Germany, said while polishing off the arepa, “that [if] it happens to you or me — the risk is really low, actually nothing.”

They were staying at the Dream Downtown hotel in the Meatpacking District and, clearly undaunted, were heading up to take a look at yet another major transit terminal, Grand Central Station.

De Blasio said there would be an expanded police presence today and that police are working to secure all major transit hubs.

However, there didn’t appear to be any police posted inside at the south end of the 14th St. and Eight Ave. station Monday morning around 10:30 a.m.

“This is most resilient place on Earth. We’ve proven it time and time again,” de Blasio said. “We’ve proved it just over a month ago. We proved it on 9/11. We are going to prove it again today. The terrorists will not win. We are going keep being New Yorkers.”

Monday’s blast comes on the heels of a terrorist attack in Tribeca on Oct. 31 when an ISIS-loving terrorist drove a truck onto the Hudson River bikeway at W. Houston St., killing eight and injuring 11. That attacker was also arrested at the scene.

Information about the latest suspect or today’s incident should be shared via the Terror Hotline: 1-888-NYC-SAFE.