Club steal

According to police, two women stole property from a 21-year-old woman at the Up & Down nightclub, at 244 W. 14th St., on Sun., Dec. 3, at 2 a.m. A 48-year-old witness said she saw both suspects in possession of the victim’s property, an iPhone 5c and wallet, which they tried to claim as their own. The wallet contained a credit card, driver’s license, college ID and MetroCard.

Elise Bueno, 29 and Emily Machin, 30, were arrested for felony grand larceny.

Citi Bike Bust

A Citi Bike was taken from the corner of Suffolk and Stanton Sts. on Wed., Nov. 29, at 6:17 p.m., but apparently never returned. Police said, after contacting a Citi Bike representative to confirm where the bike was last locked — there is a docking station near that location — they zeroed in on a suspect. The bike is valued at $1,307.

Alfredo Rivera, 46, was arrested Fri., Dec. 1, for felony grand larceny.

Cab cad

A man was robbed at Fifth Ave. and W. 12th St. on Mon., Nov. 27, while paying for his cab, police said. The incident happened just after midnight. The victim said he was forking over his fare when an unknown male got out of a car and demanded his bag. When the victim refused, the suspect grabbed $90 out of his hand and fled eastbound on E. 12th St.

Mark Archibald, 25, was arrested for felony robbery.

Juice jam

A woman walked into Cho Grocery, at 58 Carmine St., on Mon., Nov. 27 at 5:51 a.m., chugged an orange juice and then tried to leave the store, police said. She was held by an employee, 43, but while police were on their way, she became irate. She spit in the man’s face and punched him multiple times, causing swelling, a cut and “substantial pain” to his right eye. During a search by responding police, she was reportedly found to be in possession of a crack pipe with residue.

Ana Infante, 38, was arrested for felony robbery.

Car break-in

Police said that on Wed., Nov. 29, at 11 p.m., a 48-year-old man’s vehicle was parked in front of 526 E. 11th St., between Avenues A and B, when someone used an unknown object to gain entry to it. The burglar removed $2,459 worth of electronics and clothes.

The suspect is described as age 35, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Lobby mugging

According to police, a 32-year-old woman was walking into her building lobby near Grove and Bedford Sts., on Sat., Dec. 2, at 11 p.m., when an unidentified male approached her from behind, demanded her property and forcibly removed her handbag, before fleeing eastbound on Grove St. toward Seventh Ave. South. The handbag was later thrown on the ground and recovered with all its contents.

iRobbers

Two thugs stole a 66-year-old’s tablet computer on Mon., Nov. 27, at 6 p.m., as he was walking near Mercer and W. Houston Sts., police said. The pair approached the tech-savvy senior and first tried to remove his bag, which contained an Apple iPad and iPad case. The bag ripped open, and one of the perps pushed the victim as the other picked up his property, at which point both fled.

Both robbers wore black hooded sweatshirts, police said.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson