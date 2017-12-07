All eight candidates running for speaker of the New York City Council are backing a legislative proposal by one of them, Jumaane Williams, to increase term limits for councilmembers to three consecutive four-year terms.

Under Williams’s legislation, however, the two-term limit for mayor, public advocate, comptroller and borough presidents would remain.

A key caveat to Williams’s measure is that the increase would only be approved if voters back it at the ballot box in a general election. However, New York City residents have already spoken three times in previous referenda, saying they back two terms and no more.

Obviously, term limits should not be extended legislatively — going around the back of the voters – which is exactly what former Mayor Mike Bloomberg did, with the help of former Council Speaker Christine Quinn, in 2008. Two years later, voters angrily slapped down that move, restoring the two-year term limit for New York City pols.

However, there are good arguments for why 12 years in office is better for councilmembers.

First of all, it’s just better for continuity and institutional memory: The Council would not turn over as fast and there would not be the constant situation where incoming new councilmembers would need to spend time just to get up to speed with their district and the mechanisms of how the Council operates and how business gets done.

The New York Post noted that Robert Cornegy, another of the speaker candidates, has said it takes 10 years for councilmembers to get fully vested in the city’s pension system, which is not a concern for us, though clearly is for councilmembers.

It’s unclear if a new referendum on this matter would pass muster with voters, though. Clearly, there would have to be a major public-education effort to get the message out that three terms for councilmembers is better than two.

Williams has said the idea is partly fueled by the fact that, currently, councilmembers and other office holders are all often vying for the same offices. Apparently, giving councilmembers longer terms would make them less apt to seek higher office, or at least, less likely to do so as quickly.

Meanwhile, on a related note, the so-called ABC, or “Anyone But Corey,” campaign continues, with articles in the daily tabloids taking shots at Corey Johnson, one of the speaker candidates. The articles have hit Johnson over everything from accepting financial favors from a campaign volunteer, to owing his landlord back rent (which he has since paid), to smoking on a balcony outside his Council office, despite the fact that he has passed a number of antismoking pieces of legislation. A Johnson source, though, brushed off the attacks as typical “election politics,” and noted that an investigation into the volunteer’s story did not result in any findings of wrongdoing against Johnson.

In addition, the Small Business Congress and David Eisenbach, who recently ran for public advocate, are calling out Cornegy, chairperson of the Council’s Small Business Committee, for not allowing a hearing on the Small Business Jobs Survival Act. As we’ve said repeatedly, this long-stalled bill deserves a hearing — and a vote by the full Council. Shame on Cornegy and Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito for blocking it.