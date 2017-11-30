The holiday tree went up in Washington Square Park this week, though not in its traditional spot beneath the arch. That’s, of course, because the Ai Weiwei cage-like sculpture occupies the coveted spot, as part of the four-month-long citywide public-art installation “Good Fences Make Good Neighbors.” This year, the tree is located on the park’s central plaza between the arch and the fountain, nearer to the latter. Two workers in cherry pickers were starting to hang lights at the tree’s top on Wednesday morning. The tree-lighting and a sing-along with the Rob Susman Brass Quartet will be held Wed., Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. People can join Susman and Co. again Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. for some Christmas Eve caroling.