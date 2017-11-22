- Home
Yeah, keeping Singer from developing the building has been a real boon for the East Village.
Nobody's keeping Singer from developing it, just keeping him from breaking his agreement and screwing over the neighborhood.
Singer shows his true colors yet again. Even wouldn’t pay his partners. $30000 a month paid by others for him to manage that? No wonder he hasnt done anything legal there that explains it all. And that temple carr and crew, eeeegads, it is to laugh. Have they no shame? In cahoots with this ilk? Sure the sales of war torn mines gold and silver pay for obliviousness. Trumps phonies, a guy jailed for bribery. Gregg Singer, a terrible tapas restauranteer a jeweler of the 1 perecent, cant make it up. Only here. Act swiftly deblasio.
Great journalism. Thanks!