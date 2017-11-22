Embryonic deposit?

On Wed., Nov. 8, at 11:25 a.m., staff at the Citibank branch at 555 LaGuardia Place alerted police that while clearing out a safe-deposit box, they were surprised to find inside of it a jar containing a possible human embryo.

A police source also described it as “a human fetus.”

In humans, pregnancy is considered to be in the embryo stage in the fifth to 11th week after fertilization. In the 12th week, it is known as a fetus.

Police did not say how old the possible embryo or fetus was — as in when it dated from. The Medical Examiner is investigating.

Shelter death

On Mon., Nov. 20, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male inside a homeless shelter at 315 Bowery. Responding officers found a 77-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside his room. EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and an investigation is ongoing. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

A police source told The Villager, “Police are looking into the possibility that the death might be suspicious. Keep your eye on it.”

The building is the former location of C.B.G.B., and includes the John Varvatos boutique on the ground floor and the Bowery Residents Committee’s Bowery Safe Haven shelter on the upper floors.

W. Fourth choking

A woman was choked in front of 147 W. Fourth St., between Sixth Ave. and MacDougal St., on Thurs., Nov. 16, according to police. The incident occurred just after 4:15 p.m., when the 18-year-old victim was attacked by a 20-year-old man. A search of the suspect turned up an A.T.M. / credit card-skimming device, and a fraudulent credit card. The victim suffered injuries to her neck.

Jamel Smith, 20, was arrested for felony strangulation.

Stalking arrest

A Village woman complained to police that her former boyfriend was stalking her, leading to his arrest. The final incident happened Fri., July 14. at noon, in front of 42 W. 13th St., when the suspect banged on her window and drew a heart on it. Prior to that incident, the suspect repeatedly went to the 37-year-old’s home and their children’s daycare.

Marcos Reyes, 47, was arrested for misdemeanor stalking on Tues., Nov. 14.

Hit halal guy

A vendor working in his halal-food truck at the southwest corner of University Place and E. 14th St. was robbed and slugged on Tues., Nov. 14, around 4 p.m., police said.

A man approached the cart and swiped two Gatorades and two Pepsis. When the 31-year-old vendor requested payment, the suspect punched him in the face five times, causing swelling and bleeding to his eye. A search of the suspect by police turned up a small, clear bag of alleged cocaine.

Robert Crespin, 35, was charged with felony robbery.

Mugged senior

According to police, a Chelsea senior was robbed on Mon., Nov. 13, at 10:30 p.m. The man, 76, was entering his residence at 150 W. 21st St. when he was followed by two males. They stopped him in the vestibule area, pushed him against a wall and covered his mouth. The suspects rifled through his pockets and attempted to remove property.

Shwan Lipscomp, 43, and William Bryant, 47, were arrested Sun., Nov. 19, for attempted felony robbery.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson