Fish, crabs, snails and other marine animals were returned to the Hudson River on Nov. 9 at Pier 40, at W. Houston St., as part of the River Project’s “Release of the Fishes.” Local kids took in all the wild watery action at the free event, starting from the Wetlab, on the pier’s south side, to the creatures’ lowering by bucket into the river. Providing some thrills, at least one striped bass jumped high and right out of its container and flopped about on the floor in the Wetlab, before it was corralled and returned to the bin, then lowered down into the Hudson — which is probably where it was hoping to hop to in the first place.