It’s been three wild days (Nov. 11-13) of bargains and amazing finds at the annual Westbeth Flea Market. Think: Coach leather bags and Lands’ End and Ralph Lauren Polo jackets all for $5.

But, alas, all good things must come to an end.

Now in its 32nd year, the flea market at the famed West Village artists’ affordable-housing complex will go out with a bang — and bulging bags — on Sun., Nov. 18, with its signature “Bag ’n’ Box Sale,” from noon to 3 p.m. Get a box or a big black bag for $5 and fill it with everything you can stuff in it.

The last day to buy art at the flea market was Nov. 13. But there are still plenty of clothes, including vintage clothes, novels and nonfiction books, art books, kitchen appliances, tableware, games, kids’ stuff, assorted knickknacks and more.

All proceeds go to projects that beautify Westbeth and the public areas around the building.

Westbeth’s entrances are at 55 Bethune St., with elevator access to the basement sale, and 137 Bank St., with stairway access (both at the corner of Washington St.)