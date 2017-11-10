Exit rage

A man became extremely irate when he was told to leave 65 Fifth Ave. on Mon., Oct. 30, according to police. Around 1:30 a.m., the 22-year-old man began to shout and threaten people, police said. He reportedly threw an umbrella at a man’s neck. When cops arrived, he became even more aggressive, folding his arms, screaming and spitting at officers.

He was taken to the hospital where he continued kicking and pulling on the stretcher.

Daniel Martinez, 22, was arrested for felony assault.

Senior slugger

According to police, a man was robbed by a sexagenarian mugger on Sun., Nov. 5, at 4:25 p.m., at 153 W. 10th St. The suspect grabbed the 39-year-old victim by the neck, forced him to the vestibule and punched him in the face. Afterward, the suspect went in the victim’s pocket and stole $76.

Lee Stanton, 66, was arrested for felony robbery.

‘It was just food’

Police said a man was previously given a trespass notice, saying he would not be allowed to return to 40 E. 14th St. But on Fri., Nov. 3, at 4:53 p.m., he reportedly flouted the agreement he signed, came into the Whole Foods store, removed hot-bar items and a beer and walked out. When he was arrested he said, “It was just food.”

Charles Griffin, 57, was arrested for felony burglary.

Muddler Club

A man was assaulted at the Art Bar, at 52 Eighth Ave., near Horatio St., on Fri., Nov. 3, at 4 a.m., police said. During a dispute with bar staff, a woman threw a wooden muddler, striking a 31-year-old man in the forehead.

Alexis El Sayed, 43, was arrested for felony assault.

Dead in Hudson

On Sun., Nov. 5, around 9:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a body found floating in the Hudson River near Jane St. Upon arrival, police discovered a fully clothed 38-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to Pier 51 – the Jane St. children’s water-play pier — by a Police Department Harbor Patrol boat. EMS medics responded and pronounced the individual dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Identification of the deceased is pending proper family notification first.

By Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson