Good looking building. Hope it gets built
This is what ya call an Opening Gambit, so that when they come back next year with something half the size we're all supposed to feel lucky and kiss their feet. NOT!
Ada Louise Huxtable wrote memorably about "tin-can architecture in a tin-horn culture", and indeed her words echo throughout the village and the city.
No one of significance opposed the design for the Michael Kors God's Love We Deliver building, a monstrous metallic handbag which is literally clad in some sort of tin, and casts a blinding glare. Yet the GVSHP is ready to pounce upon the work of Robert A.M. Stern, one of our most visually ennobling architects. Stern's stone-clad 40 Park Place, inspired by the classic One Wall Street, is a joy to behold and a sensitive neighbor for the nearby Woolworth building.
The world-renowned New York City skyline of 1949 has gradually devolved into a sordid collection of what appear to be air conditioners or storage boxes for office peons. We deserve better buildings!
Although we need more affordable housing and fewer luxury condos, I think we ought to hold our horses before automatically attacking a quality addition to our skyline. The "grossly out of context scale" noted by Andrew Berman does not take into account the nearby 27-story Art Deco landmark, 1 Fifth Avenue. In fact, Stern's design mirrors it, just as 40 Park Place actually enhances the Woolworth Building.
So if Andrew Berman can design a better building than Robert A.M. Stern, this is his opportunity. Get to work, Andrew!
"No one of significance opposed the design for the Michael Kors God's Love We Deliver building" — Sorry Sir, but that is wrong. Very wrong. I don't live in that area, but I hated the building, so I followed the outcry at the time.
Maybe you missed it, but I know for a fact that folks in the surrounding buildings were outraged. And many others spoke out at CB meetings that I attended. Really, no matter what you think about this building, you need to issue a retraction as to 6th Ave and Spring St., or you really have a bad definition for "significance". jeez.
https://www.dnainfo.com/new-york/20130327/soho/so…
http://gawker.com/air-rights-battle-pits-soho-res…
https://newyorkyimby.com/category/gods-love-redev…
Dear "Guest"….
I have lived on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Spring Street since 1975, and I took an active part in the neighborhood opposition, which included the sale of air rights for a luxury condominium. Unfortunately, we were not financially or politically "significant" enough to stop the powers that be from constructing a blindingly ugly building on our corner, complete with all-night garbage pick-up, deliveries, and a viewing deck into our apartments.
So be it. Presumably Gods Love We Deliver helps people, and I like the Rainbow Flag.
My point was that we need to appreciate the significance of beautiful architecture, and encourage "significant" folks with money to invest in it.