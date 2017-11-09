BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | As part of its ongoing expansion in Manhattan, Northwell Health recently announced the opening of the third phase of Lenox Health Greenwich Village, located across Seventh Ave. from the former St. Vincent’s Hospital, plus the addition of five new physician practices in Chelsea, Union Square, Chinatown and Gramercy.

Lenox Health Greenwich Village, between W. 12th and 13th Sts., has been home to Manhattan’s first and only freestanding, 24-hour emergency center since 2014, as well as an imaging center since last year.

At a ceremony at L.H.G.V. on Oct. 26, hospital officials announced the opening of a new $25 million, 30,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center, containing six operating rooms, two procedure rooms, eight prep areas and 23 recovery beds, spanning the entire fourth floor of the 160,000-square-foot building.

Procedures offered include arthroscopic surgery (knee, shoulder, elbow, ankle and wrist); sports medicine; minimally invasive foot and ankle surgery; hand and wrist surgery; and minimally invasive cervical and spine procedures.

In addition, the building now contains a new $8 million 14,750-square-foot medical pavilion and conference center on the sixth floor that can accommodate up to 74 people and host community events, such as workshops and support groups. The medical pavilion includes 13 exam spaces that house the Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute, a spine-care program, and physical medicine and rehabilitation, pain-management and urology practices.

Northwell also has opened three other locations in the area. Its Chelsea North facility, at 121A W. 20th St., features cardiology, primary care, neurology, occupational medicine and weight-management practices. Chelsea South, at 22 W. 15th St., focuses on internal medicine, family medicine, endocrinology, neurology and dermatology. And Northwell also now operates a Vein Surgery Center at 95 University Place, near Union Square.

“When St. Vincent’s Hospital closed in 2010, we promised to restore healthcare services for residents of the West Village and other neighborhoods in Lower Manhattan,” said Michael Dowling, president and chief executive officer of Northwell Health at the ceremony. “Our ongoing expansion of medical care in Greenwich Village and other neighboring communities reaffirms our commitment to filling the healthcare void in Lower Manhattan and providing easy access to a range of different services.”

Dowling also said Northwell plans to have a “cath lab” at the L.H.G.V. location, which will be able to treat heart-attack patients. A spokesperson confirmed that Northwell has filed a certificate of need with the state Department of Health, so that it can offer those services.

Among the local politicians attending the dedication were state Assemblymember Deborah Glick and state Senator Brad Hoylman.

Northwell Health has 20 hospitals across the metropolitan area, including Lenox Hill Hospital and Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital, as well as more than 50 physician practices and outpatient facilities throughout Manhattan.

Northwell Health Physician Partners also will be opening a new multispecialty practice in the Greenwich Lane — at 7 Seventh Ave. and 155 W. 11th St. — the residential building that, in fact, replaced St. Vincent’s Hospital; this practice will house gastroenterology, rheumatology, otolaryngology, audiology, cardiology, thoracic, pediatric cardiology, pediatric pulmonology and surgical services.

Dr. Thomas McGinn, deputy physician in chief and senior vice president of physician network operations for Northwell Health, said, “With the addition of these new physician practices, Northwell now has more than 50 outpatient locations throughout Manhattan, including Northwell Health GoHealth urgent-care locations in Chelsea and Greenwich Village.”

L.H.G.V. has been Northwell Health’s anchor facility in Downtown Manhattan, serving as a new model of community-based care that integrates health and wellness services with seamless access to 24-hour emergency care and a full range of medical specialists. The 28,000-square-foot emergency center, located on the first floor of the six-story building, treated more than 36,000 patients in 2016, with a staff of more than 150 medical professionals.

“Our goal at Lenox Health Greenwich Village has always been to fill the gap of healthcare services needed in our community and ease the hardships our neighbors have had to endure in accessing care,” said Alex Hellinger, executive director of L.H.G.V. “We are part of the fabric of this community, which will benefit from a new 5,000-square-foot conference center that we will make available to our neighbors to host events, workshops and support groups.”

The ship-like 53-year-old Seventh Ave. building — originally built as the headquarters of the National Maritime Union — was designated a landmark by New York City for its architectural significance.

The 5,500-square-foot orthopaedic institute offers comprehensive care in joint replacement and sports medicine, plus a full range of surgical and rehabilitation services for illnesses and injuries affecting the shoulder, elbow, hip, knee, foot and ankle.

“As part of our emphasis on convenience and patient-centered care, we will offer weekday appointments before and after traditional work hours, as well as same-day appointments for urgent conditions,” said Dr. Peter McCann, director of orthopaedic surgery at L.H.G.V.

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 22 hospitals, more than 550 outpatient facilities and nearly 15,000 affiliated physicians.