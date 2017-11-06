To vote for Christopher Marte for City Council in District 1, look to blacken the oval for him on the far right side of your ballot. Typically, third-party candidates are farther to the right than the major-party candidates. Marte is running on a third-party line — as the Independence Party candidate — after nearly shocking the two-term incumbent, Margaret Chin, in the Sept. 12 Democratic primary election. Marte lost the primary by a mere 222 votes. He is confident that if his supporters from the primary turn out at the polls, he will win on Tues., Nov. 7.