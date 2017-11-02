BY DANIEL JEAN-LUBIN | Optimistic. That would be the word used to describe the emotion one of the longest-tenured coaches in New York sports history is experiencing right now. In his 25th season as the head coach of New York University’s women’s tennis program, Horace Choy is as excited as ever for the journey that lies ahead.

An N.Y.U. alum, Choy signed on to become head coach for the 1993-94 athletic season following a standout career coaching at New York City’s Hunter High School.

“My goal was to foster a team spirt and build up the program,” he said.

As the coach of a Division III school without athletic scholarships, recruiting the best student-athletes can be a challenge.

“I try to find that slim intersection of good tennis players, good students, players who want an urban environment for college and families that can afford tuition,” Choy said.

Molded by that environment, Coach Choy has spent the majority of his 52 years in the New York City area and seen changes in the community that reflect his program, as well.

“Both are bigger and in some ways better,” he said of the university and its tennis program.

N.Y.U.’s expansion from a commuter school to one with national and global reach has allowed for the recruitment of a more varied pool of prospects. Dipping into that pool has brought the program a string of positive string. With a roster boasting players from up to five different countries, the N.Y.U. women’s tennis program has amassed an impressive 17-9 won-loss record over the past two seasons.

With the team improving each season, Choy has boosted the school’s tennis program to a new level or relevancy. In addition to his work with the women’s program, in 2007, when the school needed him most, he took on the job as the head coach of the men’s tennis team, too. These days, it isn’t a surprise to see the Violets regarded in the upper tier of collegiate tennis.

At the Women’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regionals, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Choy and his players etched their names in college tennis history, taking home both the women’s singles and doubles titles. What made this feat even more noteworthy was that both the singles and doubles finals featured matchups between N.Y.U. women.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and I can’t remember a time when a team had all four finalists,” Choy reflected. “This is a pretty historic day for our program.”

Like all great coaches, Choy has the ability to bring out the best in his players. Perhaps the biggest reason for his success is his ability to communicate with his players, a skill honed over 25 seasons on the job.

“I would like to think that I’m fair,” Choy said. “I have the same expectations of all my players, whether at the top of the lineup or at the bottom. I also think that I let my players know how much I value education and that they should commit to their schoolwork.”

Pushing student-athletes to be the best they can both on the court and in the classroom, the coach is most proud of both the level of play and the academic standards his players achieved.

Without a dedicated tennis facility near the Village, the team practices most nights at Stadium Tennis Center in the Bronx. These late-night practices would likely pose a real challenge to other coaches, but Choy does not let it deter him.

“The players make the best of a tough situation,” he said.

With fall tennis season ended, Choy is looking to the spring, when his team will take the court again, and — as he has for the last 25 years — for ways for his players to keep improving.