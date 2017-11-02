- Home
Agreed, something should prevent cars from driving on the bike paths and a metal post in the middle is a good one. Perhaps one that also allows itself to be lowered into the ground or flipped over on it's side so allow for service vehicles onto the path.
The Hudson River Park Trust should stop with all the luxurification of the Park, and instead, do what they knew they should have done a decade ago — protect park goers!!! What good is Pier 40 and P55 if you risk your life by going there???
This beautiful park is just another place in the City where the lunatics are running the asylum. There should be an investigation of the HRPT, and if its leader is revealed to have neglected public safety, she should be forced to step down. Now!