Essex ‘knock-out’

Police said that three men were involved in a “knock-out game” attack on a 53-year-old woman on the Lower East Side more than a month ago that left her bleeding from her face.

The attack was first reported by DNAinfo. The victim was walking on Essex St. between Grand and Hester Sts. around 9:41 p.m. on Sept. 25 when one of the men, approaching her from behind, hit her on her face’s right side, sending her to the ground, according to police.

“I’m gonna do it,” the man reportedly said, before striking her. The two other men reportedly goaded him into doing it, according to the Daily News.

The trio didn’t attempt to take anything from the woman, leading police to characterize it as a “knock-out” attack. In the cowardly assaults, the perpetrators sucker punch their victims.

The woman refused medical treatment at the scene. The Seventh Precinct has released a wanted poster with surveillance photos of three men they believe were involved in the assault.

Raising cane

A man viciously attacked his former flame inside 84 Christopher St. on Mon., Oct. 23, at 8 p.m., according to police. The victim, 24, stated that during an argument, his ex-boyfriend grabbed a cane and hit him about 20 times, causing bruising to his arms and fingers, a cut to his hand and substantial pain. The suspect also reportedly hit him with a glass mug and wrapped a dog leash around his neck, making it difficult for him to breathe.

Martin Santomenno, 56, was arrested for felony assault.

In an incident the following day involving the same two individuals, police said that Santomenno was hit in the back and chest inside 84 Christopher St. on Tues., Oct. 24, at 1:45 p.m.

The 56-year-old victim left to walk to the Sixth Precinct and the younger man followed behind him and took his keys and wallet from his pants pocket.

Carlyle David, 24, was arrested for felony grand larceny. The items were recovered from the suspect at the precinct.

Break-in bust

Two men were in front of 65 Bank St. on Sun., Oct. 28, at 12:10 a.m., inspecting the locks because of numerous break-ins, police said. A man approached the building and the two inspectors recognized him from a break-in the day before. The suspect fled toward W. Fourth and W. 11th Sts. After a canvass of the area with police was conducted, the perp was spotted on Waverly Place and both witnesses positively identified the suspect.

Angel Velez, 34, was arrested for felony burglary.

Simply smashing

A man broke a window in front of 7 Greenwich Ave. on Wed., Oct. 25, at 10:55 p.m., police said. The glass was broken intentionally with an unknown object, and during a search of the suspect they found him in possession of stolen property. The window costs more than $250 to fix.

Ronald R. Morris, 21, was arrested for felony criminal mischief.

Boutique thief

Police said that on Thurs., Oct. 12, around 4:10 p.m., inside Shoegasm, at 71 Eighth Ave., between W. 13th and 14th Sts., a man entered the location and removed a bag belonging to a 60-year-old woman who was shopping inside. Police said the same suspect also struck in Chelsea on Mon., Aug. 28, around 9:25 p.m., hitting the Sephora store, at 112 W. 34th St., where he removed a wallet from a purse that was on the floor belonging to a 28-year-old woman.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt, silver chain around his neck with a charm, a hat and blue jeans.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson