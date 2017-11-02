- Home
It sure seems like there are big problems right above here that this space could address. What's up with that?
Buses crowd this small downtown street to the point that they are constantly in the news. Why isn't this location being turned into a bus parking terminal? It seems that if you really want to help the community, this is could solve a big problem on our streets.
Also, why won't the leaders of lowline commit to zero liquor licenses. Directly above this location there are big problems with excessive alcohol consumption. Don't these folks see that a big reason locals don't want to join their cause is because it has the potential to add to the stream of bad drinking-related incidents? They seem very willing to pimp-out kids, but not to help them by pledging No Alcohol at the lowline. Come on, Man!