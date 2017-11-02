Just a few hours after a terrorist attack blocks away on the Tribeca waterfront killed eight people and injured 11 others, thousands upon thousands of New Yorkers showed their grit and refusal to be cowed by marching up Sixth Ave. at the annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. As expected, there were plenty of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton costumes. The ubiquitous Marni Halasa, a candidate for City Council in the Third District (Village, Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen) lit up in a smile as her favorite photographer, The Villager’s Milo Hess, snapped her picture as she held “King Donald” prisoner at sword-point.