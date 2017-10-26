- Home
Wow. Marte is the 'man of the people'? His only resume is working in finance and then only in short stints. If a hedge fund background is what you are looking for – he's your man. But since I'm one of the key people who has been fighting for Rivington House and I support Chin- your editorial's accusations ring a bit hollow? She didn't 'give it away' – the mayor's agency DCAS screwed up – at best. Capalino, the architect of the original rationale to remove the deed restrictions –and their client got the goods. Speaking of Capalino's lobbying efforts, their other client’s (Elizabeth Street Garden) splashy article in Vogue has finally made it clear who that 'park' is for. It's a real estate amenity for a gentrifying neighborhood. Chin took a stand for shared affordable housing AND 5000 sq. ft of garden. Sorry if that isn't everything. But the argument 'build it somewhere else' doesn't hold if you admit that the city has to build everywhere it can while providing as much green space as it can- given that we have a crisis in homelessness. And apparently the city can't build over parts of the City Water Tunnel – they have to have access to it. The smear that AAFE will get the 'job' when you know that isn't decided by City Council leans on sentiments you shouldn't. As to Foldenauer? It's a democracy (your guy is in the race because of 5 or 6 write-in votes!). Everyone gets to run. And Foldenauer has as much 'record' as your guy does to look at. While volunteering is the most basic 'ask' we can make of someone running for office – I doubt it is a good enough basis to decide an elected official in the time of Trump. Only in Trump's American can a man with so little background get this much endorsement just for mouthing words that he knows people want to hear. And compete with a woman whose work started in college when she helped create an affordable housing non-profit. Your paper has been utterly biased in the reporting you've done. Glad to see it finally where it belongs – in an op-ed.