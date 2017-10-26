Slugs senior actress

Police are on the hunt for a thug who viciously mugged an 81-year-old actress Saturday as she was entering her building at W. 13th St. and Seventh Ave.

According to news reports, Barbara Davidson was returning from the pharmacy around 6:50 p.m. Oct. 21 when the attacker struck.

Police said the unidentified male followed her into the building. As she opened the door to the vestibule, he punched her several times in the head and face, causing her to fall to the ground. He then grabbed her handbag and fled.

Davidson — who walks with a cane — suffered bumps and bruises to her head and face but refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect was last seen wearing all black. Police released a video of the frightening assault, below.

“I was an easy mark. I was just about ready to put the key in the door when I felt the really big blow on my head,” Davidson told CBS New York TV news.

“Just be careful people, because you just don’t know,” she warned. “One of the things I can say is, especially to women who are older, just kind of watch out.”

CBS News reported she has lived in the building for more than 40 years, and appeared in the 2008 Adam Sandler movie “Don’t Mess with the Zohan.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Sneaker suspect

Police said that on Fri., Sept. 22, at 11 a.m., a 12-year-old boy agreed to sell an older youth a pair of sneakers for $1,300. They agreed to meet at a residential building near E. 7th St. and Second Ave. Both went to the place’s lower level, where the boy gave the sneakers to the suspect, who then fled without paying the victim. There were no reported injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Ruberto Vanderpool, 21. He is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches and weights 150 pounds.

‘Amazon Crime’

According to police, a man attempted multiple times, using a credit card to try to jimmy the lock, to enter 88 Washington Place on Thurs., Oct. 19, at 4 a.m.

After forcing his way in, he rang a 45-year-old woman’s doorbell and stated he was delivering a package from Amazon.

Michael Acevedo, 33, was arrested for felony burglary.

Postal perp

A man entered 145 W. 12th St. on Fri., Oct. 13, at 12:45 p.m. and opened a package addressed to a 32-year-old woman, police said. The suspect took the items — a water bib and a gel topcoat — from the package and left the building. The woman also told police that the suspect was ordering things using her husband’s credit card and when they arrived at the location, he would enter and remove the packages.

On Wed., Oct. 18, Elijah Gonzalez, 16, was arrested for felony burglary.

Robbed by ex

A man’s ex-girlfriend stole his money on Thurs., Sept. 14, at 10 p.m., police said. She admitted to swiping the $1,200 out of his apartment at 40 E. 12th St.

Rui Shi, 34, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson