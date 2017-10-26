- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- Talking Point I
- Talking Point II
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
" especially now that it will have operable dorm windows. " Dorms or apartments are always required to have operable windows per the building code
Another NYU slap in the face of its neighbors! Mrs. Chin's not going to help the community on this issue. And NYU's not going to listen anyway.
Very selfish people destroying our neighborhoods..