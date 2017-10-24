Police are on the hunt for a thug who viciously mugged an 81-year-old actress Saturday as she was entering her building at W. 13th St. and Seventh Ave.

According to news reports, Barbara Davidson was returning from the pharmacy when the attacker struck.

Police said that around 6:50 p.m., the unidentified male followed her into the building. As she opened the door to the vestibule, he punched her several times in the head and face, causing her to fall to the ground. He then grabbed her handbag and fled.

Davidson — who was walking with a cane when she was attacked — suffered bumps and bruises to her head and face but refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect was last seen wearing all black.

Police released a video of the frightening assault, below:

“I was an easy mark. I was just about ready to put the key in the door when I felt the really big blow on my head,” Davidson told CBS New York TV news.

“Just be careful people, because you just don’t know,” she warned. “One of the things I can say is, especially to women who are older, just kind of watch out.”

CBS News reported that she has lived in the building for more than 40 years, and appeared in the 2008 Adam Sandler movie “Don’t Mess with the Zohan.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.