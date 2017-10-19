Shot on bike on C

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot in the body and left arm on Avenue C between E. 11th and E. 12th Sts. around midnight last Sunday.

DNAinfo reported that the shooter wore a black hoodie, and that a black hoodie and a black ski mask were recovered near the site of the shooting, according to a police source.

The victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

On Tuesday, Captain Vincent Greany, the Ninth Precinct’s commanding officer, told The Villager, “The investigation is currently ongoing at this time. We’re currently looking for information from the public in regard to this shooting incident. People can always remain anonymous when giving information to the police.”

The New York Post reported that the victim was riding a bike when he was shot. But Greany clarified that the victim was “sitting on a bike, not riding.”

The victim got to Bellevue Hospital “by private means,” DNAinfo reported. Greany said the victim did not bike to the hospital.

The captain said the shooting’s motive remains unknown at this time.

Local blog EV Grieve reported that several readers said they had heard from eight to 12 shots fired.

East Village resident Chris Ryan said the shots came from the east side of Avenue C outside the Avenue C Pharmacy and that bullets also hit a building and the bus shelter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

She’s shot on L.E.S.

On Sun., Oct. 15, around 4:50 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was shot in the left shoulder while standing in front of 106 Rivington St., between Essex and Ludlow Sts., across from the Hotel on Rivington, police said.

The shooter was riding an electric scooter and fled the scene. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The wounded woman was removed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline.

Pickup perp

Police said that a 28-year-old man met a woman at the Whiskey Traders lounge, on W. 55th St., early on the morning of Fri., Aug. 4, and then returned with her to his apartment, at Madison and Grand Sts.

When the man woke up the next morning around noon, the woman and his watch, camera and camera lens were gone.

The woman was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 30, with brown eyes and black hair, and wearing a green dress.

Stolen from safe

A man stole money from a safe inside 185 Bleecker St., at MacDougal St., on Sun., Sept. 24, at 11:12 p.m., according to police. The safe is in a common area where multiple employees have access to it.

Isaiah Bowman, 20, was arrested Mon., Oct. 16, for felony grand larceny.

Teen watch scheme

A 16-year-old boy opened a credit card under his neighbor’s name, police said. He then ordered an Apple Watch with the 32-year-old victim’s information and it was delivered to the victim’s home, at 145 W. 12th St. On Wed., Oct. 11, at 6 p.m., the suspect went to the victim’s place to pick up the package, saying, “I am your neighbor. I accidentally sent a package to your apartment.”

The teen was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Bank door bash

The glass door of the Chase bank branch at 204 W. Fourth St. on Sheridan Square was shattered on Sat., Oct. 14, at 12:42 a.m., police said. Witnesses said a man intentionally kicked it during a verbal dispute. The door is worth more than $250.

Jose Ruiz, 41, was arrested for felony criminal mischief.

Phone filcher

A woman was sitting on a bench at Morton and West Sts. on Sun., Oct. 15, at 5:25 a.m. when a guy approached her and stole her phone, police said. The suspect distracted the 18-year-old by engaging her in conversation. When he went to shake her hand, he snatched the iPhone and fled.

The victim ran after him and when she caught up to him, he touched her buttocks and tried to sell her back her phone.

Jamelle Manning, 37, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Subway wallet swipe

A 49-year-old woman told police that on Sun., Sept. 17, around 4:50 a.m., inside the W. Fourth St. subway station, she realized she no longer was in possession of her wallet. Her wallet contained two credit cards and about $145 in cash.

When she called the credit card company to report her cards missing, she was informed there was unauthorized usage on one of her cards.

An investigation determined that the suspect used the victim’s card that same day inside a CVS at 360 Sixth Ave., near Waverly Place, and a Duane Reade at 33 Seventh Ave., near W. 12th St., to buy more than $120 worth of goods.

Police said the suspect is bald man wearing glasses, last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored jeans, red sneakers and a black backpack.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson