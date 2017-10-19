Just one more eyesore

To The Editor:

Re “‘Mini-Port Authority’ to park it on W. 14th St.” (news article, Oct. 12):

This is yet again another eyesore for our neighborhood. What a horror. A child in kindergarten could do a better and more creative job of designing this building. Doesn’t anyone have a say in what atrocities that call themselves modern 21st-century buildings should actually be constructed?

There is also a hideous building built above an already-existing smaller building on 15th St. It soars up in the air like some glacier that has just broken through the ground. It’s another sore sight and can be seen above all the other buildings in the Chelsea area.

Disgraceful — but, I guess, once again, big-money deals rule.

For someone like myself who has lived and enjoyed the architecture and simplicity of buildings limited in height for 51 years, it is painful to see.

Judy Cohen

Park arch isn’t a void

To The Editor:

Re “My survey says: People don’t want Ai’s ‘Fence’” (talking point, by Sharon Woolums, Oct. 3):

I like this article a lot. For Ai Weiwei to refer to the space below the arch as a void is a real misunderstanding of the space. There were always musicians, artists, performers and others right there, enjoying that spot, for everyone to enjoy. Perhaps Ai was not really familiar with Washington Square Park, or at least the Washington Square Arch.

Maura Tobias

Rescind the sale

To The Editor:

Re “City is ‘interested in reaquiring’ old P.S. 64, mayor tells town hall” (thevillager.com, Oct. 13):

Although the Empire State Development Corporation used “eminent domain” to snatch a row of buildings along Eighth Ave. between 40th and 41st Sts., and then leased the site to The New York Times for its new headquarters, the city need not use eminent domain in this case: The sale from the city to Singer, which we understand was financed — something that is never allowed when selling a city-owned property! — can simply be rescinded.

Chris Flash

Singer: Old P.S. 64 ‘facts’

To The Editor:

Re “City is ‘interested in reaquiring’ old P.S. 64, mayor tells town hall” (thevillager.com, Oct. 13):

To find out the truth about this property go to: www.oldps64.com .

Gregg Singer

Let’s get ‘conventional’

Re “The pros and cons of a constitutional convention” (news article, Sept. 28):

We need to be open to new ideas. If we aren’t in agreement with the proposals, we vote it down. Plus, the legislators need to include ordinary citizens in the discussions to get a pulse of what the public wants, not just themselves. After all, they are supposed to be representing the citizens of New York.

Phyllis Vedder

Disgraceful, Trump!

To The Editor:

Re “Puerto Rico: Heartbreak, love and determination” (notebook, by Puma Perl, Oct. 5):

A very good article, Puma. Today, I heard that Trump made another disparaging comment about Puerto Rico, saying that their power grid was in bad shape before the hurricane, and that he can’t have people stationed there indefinitely trying to fix it. This, despite the fact that, I think, about 90 percent of the people are still in need of water, electricity, etc.

Linda Lerner

Shame on Jane

To The Editor:

Re “Jane didn’t let in Latina and friend” (news article, Oct. 5):

Shame on The Jane. How can this be happening in the West Village in 2017?

Bill Weinberg

Faking It

A power evolution of our time

Is easy, swift information access,

A CPU, TV, print political crime,

Rich owners’ slanted news press.

Fake news evolved myriad forms,

As tech offered forceful persuasion

By video screens, radio, cell norms,

Shaping viewers’ political occasions.

As Trump cleverly taps public views,

Misdirected for his self-serving aim,

His reflex self-defense, “Fake News”

Identifies how few win a power game.

Sy Schleimer

