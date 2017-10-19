BY DUSICA SUE MALESEVIC | Ahmad Khan Rahimi was found guilty Monday on all charges related to a bomb that exploded last September on W. 23rd St. and injured 31 people, and for planting another device on W. 27th St.

The federal jury took only a few hours — two on Friday, then reconvening on Monday — to convict Rahimi on all counts. The eight charges included use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction, bombing a place of public use, and destroying and attempting to destroy property with an explosion.

Rahimi, 29, faces a sentence of life in prison.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 17, 2016, an explosion rocked W. 23rd St. between Sixth and Seventh Aves., injuring people with flying shrapnel and damaging buildings along the street. During the trial, victims of the bombing testified to the explosion’s immediate and lingering impact: Some sustained serious injuries, some still have shrapnel embedded in their body, and some sought counseling.

The device on W. 27th St. did not detonate, with local Chelsea resident Jane Schreibman tipping off law enforcement by calling 911.

Rahimi, who lived in Elizabeth, N.J., also faces charges in New Jersey’s Union County. He is accused of planting a bomb that exploded in Seaside Park, N.J., before a charity race, and pipe bombs at the Elizabeth, N.J., train station.

“Inspired by ISIS and al Qaeda, Rahimi planted and detonated bombs on the streets of Chelsea, in the heart of Manhattan, and in New Jersey, hoping to kill and maim as many innocent people as possible,” Joon H. Kim, acting Manhattan U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. “Rahimi’s crimes of hate have been met with swift and resolute justice… . Today’s verdict is a victory for New York City, a victory for America in its fight against terror, and a victory for all who believe in the cause of justice.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio, in a statement, called the Chelsea bombing “an attempt to bring our city to its knees. Instead,” he said, “our N.Y.P.D., F.B.I. and federal prosecutors have brought Ahmad Rahimi to justice. His evil was met with the bravery and resiliency of a beautiful neighborhood and an entire city. New York City will never be intimidated. We remain vigilant, resolute and safe. Congratulations to all those involved in this important prosecution.”