Brass Monkey bash

Police said that on Sun., Oct. 8, around 4:05 a.m., in front of the Brass Monkey bar, at 53 Little W. 12th St., a group of four unidentified individuals approached a 21-year-old man after a verbal dispute and punched him multiple times, causing swelling and a laceration to his right eye. The attackers removed the man’s cellphone before fleeing on foot. The victim refused medical attention.

The first individual is described as around 6 foot 3 inches tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with the letters “HBA” on the front.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, black pants and light-colored sneakers.

Another sidekick was wearing a light-colored, long-sleeved jacket, light-colored pants and brown boots.

The fourth perp was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Selfie-time swipe

A woman asked a teenager if she could snap a picture of herself wearing his Rolex on Sat., Sept. 2, at 2:30 a.m., at W. 12th St. and Seventh Ave. — but she took more than a photo, police said. The 16-year-old complied, but when he asked for the watch back, the woman fled with it. The suspect is described as age 21 to 31, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with long curly black hair.

Got their guy I

A man was brazenly robbed in front of 30 University Place on Thurs., Aug. 17, at 3:40 p.m., police said. An unknown male went into the 53-year-old victim’s pocket and took $500 and fled westbound on E. Ninth St.

Nearly two months later, Lovell Ambrister, 16, was arrested Fri., Oct. 6, for felony grand larceny.

Got their guy II

A person’s property was stolen from a Planet Fitness gym locker at 22 E. 14th St. on Wed., June 14, at 6 p.m., police said. The man did not have a lock on the locker and his iPhone, vaporizer, two credit cards and $80 were stolen.

Nearly four months later, Dashawn Davis, 26, was arrested Wed., Oct. 4, for felony grand larceny.

Christopher ‘squat’

According to police, two men forcibly entered 88 Christopher St. on Tues., Oct. 3, at 9:30 a.m. and attempted to live there without permission.

Jamelle Mannin, 37, and Jeremy Santiago, 42, were arrested for felony burglary.

Taxi attack

A man was assaulted and robbed in a taxi at the corner of Charles St. and Greenwich Ave., on Sat., Oct. 7, at 1:40 a.m., police said. The suspect jumped into the cab and punched the 42-year-old victim in the face, causing bruising and swelling, before stealing the victim’s cellphone and running off.

Denis Tolkachen, 32, was arrested for felony robbery.

Flex filch

Police said that on Tues., Sept. 26, around 12:30 p.m., inside Flex Pilates NYC, at 650 Broadway, a man removed a 33-year-old woman’s backpack from behind the counter and fled the place. Among the items inside her purse was $20 in cash, jewelry and two credit cards.

The suspect had on glasses and was last seen wearing a black cap, a blue jersey, a black shirt and dark-colored pants.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson