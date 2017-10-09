On Thurs., Oct. 12, Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Councilmember Rosie Mendez will co-host a town hall with City Council District 2 residents at P.S. 188, The Island School, at 442 E. Houston St. (at the corner of E. Houston St. and Baruch Drive).

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the program will begin at 7 p.m.

District 2 includes the East Village, Gramercy Park, Kips Bay, part of the Lower East Side, Murray Hill and Rose Hill.

Other co-sponsors of the event include Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Assemblymember Brian Kavanagh, as well as Community Boards 2, 3, 5 and 6, Grand Street Settlement, Henry Street Settlement and the Loisaida Center.

Space is limited. District 2 residents are asked to RSVP by Tues., Oct. 10, at 5 p.m. by e-mail to manhattantownhall@cityhall.nyc.gov or by calling 212-788-2781.