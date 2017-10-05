Edgar Berlanga, born in Brooklyn, but now residing on the Lower East Side, was an extremely hyper child. Looking for ways to channel his energy, his parents encouraged him to try different sports. But after being introduced to the “sweet science” at the age of 7, Edgar put all his attention into perfecting his newfound love.

By age 8, Edgar began competing. Annihilating his opposition, he compiled an astonishing amateur record of 162 victories with only 17 defeats.

Edgar’s résumé includes just about every championship an amateur can acquire, including winning the national championship an impressive eight times.

With Edgar now 20 and under the guidance of Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports & Entertainment, one of his goals is to win a world title in the middleweight division and all the way up to the cruiserweight division.

A recent bout on Sept. 9 saw him face off with Saadiq Muhammad. Both fighters were 4-0 with four knockouts. It took Edgar just 40 seconds in the first round to knock out Muhammad with a sharp right straight to the face, nearly sending him flying out of the ring. (See a video of the fight at https://youtu.be/RTQ7TtBTCzQ)

Edgar’s other goal is to give back to his community on the Lower East Side while also helping to inspire kids that were just like him growing up.

A graduate of New York Christian Center Academy, in Brooklyn, he now lives in the Baruch Houses with his mother.

Damien Acevedo