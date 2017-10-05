Card crime

A 29-year-old man received messages that unauthorized charges were being made on his credit card on Sun., Oct. 1, at 1:13 a.m., according to police. Subsequently, a suspect was arrested inside 94 W. Houston St.

David Ean Louis, 28, was charged with felony grand larceny.

Prone, then punchy

Police said a man entered a taxi in front of 158 Bleecker St. on Sun., Oct. 1, at 2:30 a.m. and proceeded to lie down without giving the driver directions. The 25-year-old driver stated that the suspect then got out of the vehicle and hit the hack’s side window with his hand, causing it to break.

Maximilian Melville, 28, was arrested for felony criminal mischief.

Kicked caregiver

A nurse, 41, was assaulted inside 30 Seventh Ave. South, between Morton and Leroy Sts., on Wed., Sept. 27, at 1:30 a.m., police said. The nurse was kicked in the knee while performing her normal duties, causing swelling and bruising to both knees. The suspect was yelling and acting disrespectful toward the nurse, which made it hard for her to do her duties, she said.

Eni Demelo, 51, was arrested for felony assault.

Bike thief busted

A man tried to steal an electric bike in front of 40 E. 10th St., between Broadway and University Place, on Thurs., Sept. 28, at 12:10 a.m., police said. Cops found him in possession of burglar’s tools, which were later determined to be stolen.

Juan A. Roman, 25, was charged with attempted felony grand larceny.

Tabia C. Robinson