Diller’s ‘sensible decision’

To The Editor:

Re “Diller Island’s demise; Goes the way of Westway” (news article, Sept. 28):

The finest people I know have worked for decades to preserve the Hudson River as a river. Barry Diller’s sensible decision not to site his performance venue in the river’s nearhore waters will keep thousands of people out of harm’s way when the next big hurricane hits.

If politicians and the media keep echoing misleading spin in the drive to turn the river into real estate, they will jeopardize not only public safety, but priceless views of open water and a natural resource whose miraculous bounty should be treasured — not eliminated bit by bit.

Marcy Benstock

Benstock is executive director, Clean Air Campaign and Open River Project

Good run, Christopher!

To The Editor:

Re “After counting paper ballots, Marte still down more than 200 votes” (news article, Sept. 21):

Impressive effort by Mr. Marte. Looking forward to hearing more from him.

Salvatore Rasa

The war on cars

To The Editor:

The traffic throttling on Fifth and Seventh Aves. is a significant and nasty policy mistake. Reducing the ability of the city streets to carry vehicular traffic deprives residents a transportation choice as other aspects of the mass transit system fail. It brings dislocation, delays, deliberately created congestion, extra expense for both employer and employee, and more air pollution. It seems that it’s congestion pricing without the revenue. Whatever is claimed, this is not about bicycles.

The subway delays this past week remind us that there is a good chance that the subway system may become unreliable. There is no source of funds under the Cuomo approach that finances showboat projects like the Second Ave. subway. You can’t privatize a money pit, either.

Fare increases are not a meaningful source of revenue, and things like naming rights for stations bring in virtually no money. There is no cash that will be available from the federal government under Trump.

We need to put the priority on modalities that can bring velocity, capacity and density to the city. Bicycles have been promoted heavily, especially by the Bloomberg astroturf group. Realistically, this is silly — there is no other word for it.

This whole program of removing our parking spaces and deliberately creating congestion is done without real public discussion or an attempt to solicit the views of residents and those affected.

If the city Department of Transportation gets it wrong, and they probably will, the transportation-grid problems will cause a decline in economic activity and a meaningful reduction in property values. (Real Estate Board of New York take notice; these people are not your friends.)

It will get worse. Stay tuned.

John Wetherhold

Blaz sets bar too low

To The Editor:

Re “Sal hopes third time’s charm; Says voters blah on de Blasio” (news article, Sept. 8):

I didn’t vote for de Blasio the first time and I’m not voting for him now.

Like Albanese says, it not enough to choose someone because they haven’t been indicted — yet came close to it.

I like Sal’s pied-a-terre tax. Sal seems honest, direct and pragmatic. Maybe a breath of fresh air!

Elaine Young

Mayor a true progressive

To The Editor:

Re “Sal Albanese for mayor on Sept. 12” (editorial, Sept. 9, thevillager.com):

De Blasio is hardly a failed mayor. Crime is at a record low under his watch. He introduced and has since expanded universal pre-K and instituted a freeze for rent-regulated tenants. Despite a low turnout in the Democratic primary, he cruised to victory and will likely do so again in the general election. Yes, he was investigated for his fundraising for candidates Upstate but was not charged with a crime. It’s grossly unfair to say he’s been tarred as a pay-to-play pol.

He’s hardly perfect, but this big guy is a genuine progressive and I’m delighted The New York Times endorsed him.

Mary Reinholz

