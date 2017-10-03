- Home
Needed story, important that citizens begin to stand up to the "fake democracy" in our city. All the decisions are made behind closed doors with our lawmakers, where the benefits are handed out to all involved. Then the charade takes place where public hearings are held to gain different views and then a vote is taken to sign off on what was already decided without any public debate or consequences considered.
Thank you! I visit the park at least twice a week and am disgusted this piece will go up without community or board input.
I hate the politicization of the arch as well.
To have true fairness, what will happen next? A 4 month long art installation promoting ICE crackdowns on illegal aliens? How would that go over? I think not well.
So why is it ok to promote one side of a political argument that will insult half the population when the park should be a NEUTRAL refuge? It’s all ridiculous.