Christopher Marte announced in a press release on Wednesday that he intends to mount a third-party campaign against Margaret Chin and run on the Independence Party line in the Nov. 7 general election.

In addition to Chin — the two-term Democratic incumbent, who is seeking a third and final four-year term — and Marte, another candidate, Aaron Foldenauer will be running on the Liberal Party ballot line on Nov. 7.

Marte finished a close second to Chin in the Sept. 12 Democratic primary, losing by 222 votes. Foldenauer finished a distant third in the four-person race, and Dashia Imperiale came in fourth.

The district includes Lower Manhattan, the South St. Seaport, Southbridge Towers, Battery Park City, Tribeca, the Lower East Side, Little Italy, Chinatown, Soho, Noho and part of Greenwich Village.