Donald Trump says he really loves hard, bone-crushing tackles in football. Well, a team of 16 city councilmembers — led by Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and Jumaane Williams, above — piled on him Wednesday, “taking a knee” with crusading quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s former 49ers jersey. Kaepernick started kneeling during national anthems a year ago to protest police killings of people of color.Travis Morales was arrested, above, after “taking a knee” in the middle of Fifth Ave. in front of Trump Tower late Tuesday afternoon. Morales and another protester both went down on one knee and raised a fist in protest against the Trump presidency. The event, by Refuse Fascism, was inspired by the actions of more than 200 pro football players who, at games on Sunday and Monday, either took a knee, remained sitting, stood with locked arms or stayed off the field during the national anthem, in protest against Trump’s railing that players like Colin Kaepernick should be “fired” for such protests.