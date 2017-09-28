- Home
The Lesson: ya wanna build a pier, then make it all about Water uses. Just follow the HRPT Act – it's all simply laid out in there. It's well thought out and in no need of changes. "Luster" is the exact opposite of what the people want on our waterfront. And don't do it out of sight of the community. This is obvious and easy, no?
How telling that the players behind Pier 55 won’t acknowledge the mistake of making their plans and deal in secrecy and the appearance of sidestepping the environmental review process. Their claim of overwhelming community support echoes Donald Trump’s claims of having won the popular vote and the biggest inaugural crowds. Many in the community were skeptical, or opposed to this over the top design, clearly intended to attract international attention and the accompanying tourist hordes strolling the Highline. Those crowds would have been disappointed to find Pier 55 closed frequently for private or ticketed events, complete with velvet ropes and guest lists. The park doesn’t need a world class attraction, it needs to be finished. There’s a lot of riverfront land between 30th street and 58th street, but absolutely no park at all. In northern Europe, the meagerly landscaped bike and walking paths that make up most of Hudson River Park are called arterial infrastructure, not parks. While It’ a shame to lose such a big financial gift to the park, the premise was flawed. The City Club did the right thing.