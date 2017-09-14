Tattoo rage

A man was assaulted Thurs., Aug. 31, at 8:30 p.m., inside Boots & Saddle, at 100A Seventh Ave. South, between Grove and Barrow Sts., police said. The 31-year-old victim stated he was at the gay bar and inquiring about a tattoo on the suspect’s neck, when the suspect grabbed his glass and hit him on the left cheekbone, causing an abrasion and a minor cut. The suspect allegedly told the victim, “Get the f— away from me.”

Anthony Agosto-Garcia, 33, was charged with felony assault.

Standard Mickey Finn

Police said a man was robbed after he invited a woman back to his room at The Standard hotel on Thurs., Dec. 11, 2014, at 8 a.m. The victim, 25, met the suspect at Club Fusion. After arriving at the 848 Washington St. hotel, the woman mixed a drink for the victim, and after downing it, he passed out. Upon awaking, he found his iPhone and Apple Watch missing.

Nicole Evans, 23, was arrested Sat., Sept. 9, for felony grand larceny.

McMugging

A man was robbed inside a bathroom at the McDonald’s at 136 W. Third St. on Mon., Sept., 11, at 11:15 a.m., police said. The victim entered the restroom and was followed in shortly afterward by another man. The suspect reportedly placed an unidentified object against the victim’s back and said, “Give me the money.”

A worker at the fast-food joint opened the bathroom door and allowed the victim to escape. Witnesses kept the suspect inside the bathroom by holding the door shut until police arrived, and the defendant surrendered and was arrested.

Omar Courtman, 41, was busted for felony robbery.

First Ave. fight

On Sat., Aug. 12, just before 4 a.m., in front of 25 First Ave., two men got into an altercation. During the fight, the other man head-butted and punched the victim, 39, in the face numerous times. In addition, he cut the victim with an unknown sharp object. The victim suffered a broken jaw, cuts on his head and shoulder and was treated at Bellevue Hospital. The suspect fled in an unknown direction, and was last seen wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Bike and butterfly

According to police, a man, working with two sidekicks, was spotted trying to cut a bicycle lock on Thurs., Sept. 7, at 11:10 p.m., in front of 120 University Place. A responding officer reported that, during a search, the suspect was found in possession of a butterfly knife and a stolen credit card.

Gary Scovil, 18, was arrested for felony criminal possession of a weapon.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson