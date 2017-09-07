Extension tension

A thug used a box cutter to menace a person on a northbound F train as it was en route to the W. Fourth St. station on Wed., June 7, around 9:35 a.m., police said.

The unidentified man pointed the tool at the 31-year-old victim and extended and retracted its blade, according to police. The victim was not injured and exited the train at W. Fourth St. The unidentified man got off the F at 14th St., where he was captured on a surveillance camera.

Where bnb?

A man entered 24 Fifth Ave., at E. Ninth St., on Thurs., Aug. 31, at 4:20 p.m. and broke into a locked apartment and stayed there, according to the 23-year-old resident who lives there. The suspect said he used a card to open the door lock. “I thought I was at the ninth floor,” he told police.

Erik S. Penaloza-Badillo, 42, was arrested for felony burglary.

In addition, police said, Penaloza-Badillo was found in possession of a stolen credit card belonging to the apartment resident. So, he was also charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property.

Umbrella drub

Police said a woman was assaulted in front of 150 W. Fourth St. on Sun., Sept. 3, at 1:25 a.m. The victim, 38, was walking with friends when the suspect walked up to them and started an altercation. When the victim tried to break up the scuffle, the suspect hit her in the head with an umbrella, causing bruising and pain. She was treated and taken to the hospital.

Johanni Martinez, 24, was charged with felony assault.

Fiancée fork attack

According to police, an engaged couple engaged in a physical altercation inside 56 Seventh Ave. on Mon., Sept. 4, at 10:55 a.m. The woman reportedly ripped $20 and a cell phone from the man’s pocket and stabbed him with a fork, causing minor injuries.

Jamalia Benjamin, 24, was arrested for felony assault.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson