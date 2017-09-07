- Home
Sorry, there’s a correction to be made. There were no Nazis in Boston. It was a free speech rally where the organizers condemned those with racist and white supremacist beliefs, urging them not to come as their views weren’t going to be received well. It was literally a free speech rally that people just like you wanted to suppress. And they’re the Nazis? Ironic. Change it.
Well Devin you are partially correct some of those who I consider Nazis were scheduled to speak but backed out and the organizers had invited them and said they were speaking. Here is one Despite the rally promoters’ assurance that bigotry wouldn’t be accepted Saturday, Augustus Invictus ― a known Holocaust denier and an organizer of Charlottesville’s white supremacist rally ― was invited to attend the Boston rally, but later pulled out.
“We’re inviting him to speak about First Amendment issues,” Medlar told CBS Boston regarding his decision to include the conspiracy theorist. “Some people can be wrong on some issues and right on others.”
The issue about which Invictus happens to be wrong is the slaughter of millions of Jews and other groups at the hands of Nazis. Invictus also spoke at the group’s last rally in May, telling those present to arm themselves for the coming civil war. So since the organizers were trying to give a platform to people like Invictus and Based Stickman they did not show up because they were afraid of Antifa.