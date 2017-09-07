Solo Pier55 is ‘obscene’

To The Editor:

Re “Pier-to-pier sharing; Put ‘Pier55’ on Pier 40, Tribeca architect says” (news article, Aug. 24):

It is obscene that Barry Diller and the Hudson River Park Trust privately negotiated the ultra-vain plan of building a brand-new pier without even a thought to using the $250 million to improve the existing Pier 40 a few blocks south.

I agree with Michael Sorkin that Pier 40 could easily accommodate the cultural and architectural landmarks Diller wants to create as a legacy, while preserving the ball fields and boats the community already loves, with room left for commercial activities to fund the upkeep.

It could be done for less money and would have avoided the legitimate objections of The City Club of New York and the ire and disdain of us locals. They could have been the philanthropic heroes of the community.

Such vanity and hubris. What a waste.

Christopher Gaylord

Ai Weiwei must give way

To The Editor:

Re “The public was locked out of ‘Fences’ process” (news article, Aug. 31):

I support public art being displayed in Washington Square Park but it is extremely important that the community be active participants in reviewing proposals. What is lacking here is transparency and public input.

I oppose moving the Christmas tree because of its historical significance. It is the oldest public Christmas tree display in New York City. It should not be moved to accommodate a temporary art installation.

After this debacle, we must ensure community input takes place before the final decision is imposed on any neighborhood. The only hope is a direct appeal to the artist to adjust his location of the fence display to accommodate the historical and traditional Christmas tree.

In the future, let’s set aside designated areas for displaying public art in Washington Square Park.

Bob O’Sullivan

‘Good Neighbors’? Ironic

To The Editor:

Re “The public was locked out of ‘Fences’ process” (news article, Aug. 31):

This is an interesting story that raises more questions than it answers. What is community boards’ purpose if not to inform and listen to the public?

It’s ironic that Mr. Ai would create various works of art incorporating the concept of “Good Neighbors” and yet attempt to bypass community input in the process. “Good Neighbors” should be about cooperation, perhaps compromise on Mr. Ai’s part.

Considering the Washington Square Association goes back to 1909, and this will be the 93rd annual Christmas tree lighting in Washington Square — the oldest tree lighting tradition in the city — I’m surprised W.S.A. wasn’t the first to be consulted. Maybe the Public Art Fund decided not to ask questions they didn’t want the answer to?

As for logistics, Washington Square has eight other entrances but this is the only one home to traditional events, including but not limited to the Christmas tree, its lighting, Christmas caroling and a visit from Santa.

The Village is bombarded with mega-events like the Halloween Parade, which often overflows into Washington Square, and draws more than 2 million spectators, or disruptive events like SantaCon. It’s nice to have community events — organized by the community. It’s not only a Christmas tradition. It’s a Village tradition.

I haven’t seen the list of 300 locations but I wonder if Ai would expect Brooklynites to move their Christmas tree lighting away from Grand Army Plaza, or Rockefeller Center to move its Christmas tree to accommodate one of his installations. It’s surprising the Village has been the only community to resist so far.

Stacy Walsh Rosenstock

Parks Dept. hypocrites

To The Editor:

Re “The public was locked out of ‘Fences’ process” (news article, Aug. 31):

The city’s Department of Parks has a totally hypocritical and indefensible position on this installation. Based on the revised park rules for artists and other expressive-matter vendors instituted in 2010, no artist can display art in any New York City park within 50 feet of a monument or public-art installation, including ornamental fountains. Needless to say, that would include a huge installation set up inside a monument.

Moreover, when then-Parks Commissioner Adrian Benepe explained his justification for those new rules, he claimed that artists were obstructing the public’s view of monuments simply by the artists setting up painting displays anywhere near them. Of all the New York City parks, nowhere are those rules more restrictive than in Washington Square Park. As Parks Enforcement Patrol officers explained to artists when these rules were first instituted, because of the unique layout of Washington Square Park and the new rules regarding the necessary width of a sidewalk and distance from monuments, benches, trees, fountains, etc., there is not a single location where an artist can legally set up a display in that park.

If Ai Weiwei wants to make conceptual art about freedom of speech, he should be protesting the New York City Parks Department, not working with it.

Robert Lederman

Lederman is president of A.R.T.I.S.T. (Artists’ Response to Illegal State Tactics)

What about us?

Re “District 2 candidates make their case to be Mendez’s successor” and “District 2 contenders talk housing and preservation” (news articles, Aug. 31):

I am sorry I missed The Villager candidates night. I did, however, attend one candidate night sponsored by Henry Street Settlement and one at La Mama sponsored by many nonprofit groups. Neither of these events allowed audience questions — although this was advertised in the notices and was why I attended.

The nonprofits sold their “good work” to the audiences, while candidates told folks what they thought the neighborhood needed. It truly was a love fest, with everyone pretty much saying the same thing.

Susan Leelike

Violence

To The Editor:

Violence without reason is murderous.

Violence without meaning is endless.

Violence without thought is primitive.

Violence without regret is survival of the unfittest.

Violence begets violence, starting the final chain reaction on our garden planet.

Peace! (not pieces).

Sy Schleimer

