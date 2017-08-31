Ver-slash-ce

A woman was assaulted in front on 18 Ninth Ave. on Sun., Aug. 27, at 3:50 a.m. for allegedly perching on another woman’s purse, according to cops. The suspect reportedly confronted the victim, accusing her, “You sat on my f—ing bag, bitch!” She then hit the 30-year-old victim in the face with her hands and slashed her left forearm with a knife, requiring her to get stitches.

Zakeela J. Jackson, 23, was arrested for felony assault.

Intimidation

Police said a man was threatened at knifepoint at University Place and E. Ninth St. on Sat., Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. While walking with another person, the victim, 53, was approached by two men, one of whom asked, “Why did you call the police on us?” and displayed a blade.

Raheen Macon, 18, and Dayquan Bently, 15, were arrested Fri., Aug. 25, for felony intimidating a victim.

Little W. 12 attack

A man was assaulted in front of 10 Little W. 12th St. on Sunday morning by an attacker who hurled anti-gay slurs at him, police said.

On Aug. 27, at 4 a.m., the victim, 25, told cops he was punched in the face multiple times, causing bruising, swelling and a bloody nose, and that the suspect was spewing anti-gay curses at him.

Francisco Fuentes, 32, was arrested for felony assault.

Trip, kick senior

It was reported to police that on Sat., Aug. 19, around 10 p.m., in the vicinity of E. Fifth St. between Avenues C and D, two males followed a 62-year-old woman and kicked her, causing her to fall to the ground, then fleeing with her purse. The victim sustained bruising and swelling as a result of the assault.

The first suspect is described as a male Hispanic in his twenties, last seen wearing a blue jersey with the number 12 on the front, blue jeans and wearing his hat backward.

The second suspect is described as a male black in his twenties who was shirtless and also wearing his hat backward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

J java throw

Police said that on Mon., Aug. 21, around 9:45 a.m. inside of the Essex St. J subway station, two women, ages 25 and 24, were walking down the stairs to the mezzanine area when a man snatched $5 in cash from the 25-year-old’s hand. The cad then threw hot coffee on the two women before running up the stairs to the street and fleeing westbound on Delancey St. The two victims refused medical attention at the scene.

The individual is described as 45 to 55 years old, with facial hair and salt-and-pepper hair, last seen wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt and light-colored jeans.

Cyclist dies

Last Thursday, police said a cyclist who was struck by a car at Bowery and Canal St. on Mon, June 26, at 6:44 p.m. died Aug. 14 from his injuries suffered two months earlier.

According to police, Edouard Menuau, 59, had run a red light when he was struck in late June by a Ford Escape and suffered severe head trauma and was taken to Bellevue Hospital. Police said the car’s driver, 67, had been traveling northbound on Bowery and had a steady green light, and that the cyclist was traveling eastward through the intersection. The driver remained on the scene and was not ticketed or arrested.

Menuau had been living at the New York City Rescue Mission, at 90 Lafayette St., in Tribeca.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson