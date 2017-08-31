S.B.J.S.A. is job No. 1

To The Editor:

Re “Hey, politicians, stop the B.S.! S.B.J.S.A. is legal!” (talking point, by Sharon Woolums, Aug. 17):

Thank you, Villager, for this incredibly important piece of journalism! I am running for public advocate because Tish James has abandoned the Small Business Jobs Survival Act. She supported it when she ran for public advocate, but suddenly flip-flopped in office and started repeating the Real Estate Board of New York talking point that it has “legal issues.”

I have the endorsement of the Small Business Congress, which has asked me to be the prime sponsor on the S.B.J.SA., if I am elected. I also have the endorsements of Take Back NYC and New Yorkers for a Human Scale City.

I will work every day to make sure the S.B.J.S.A. comes up for a vote and will demand an immediate public hearing on the high-rent blight that is destroying small business in New York City. Unlike my opponent, I will not flip-flop.

David Eisenbach

Eisenbach is a Democratic candidate for public advocate in the Sept. 12 primary election

Pier 40 pool — not parking

To The Editor:

Re “Pier-to-pier sharing; Put ‘Pier55’ on Pier 40, Tribeca architect says” (news article, Aug. 24):

We live in the West Village and visit the Hudson River Park several times a week. We’d like to say that we strongly support the main elements of Michael Sorkin’s plan for Pier 40, as set out in your issue of Aug. 24. We particularly like the proposal for an outdoor swimming pool — the bigger the better!

Mr. Sorkin is right in saying that it is absurd to use the pier, with its wonderful views, as a parking garage. Let the car owners store their cars at their own expense, not at the expense of the people who use the park.

Cindy Niedoroda and Frank Stewart

The river belongs to us

To The Editor:

Re “Pier-to-pier sharing; Put ‘Pier55’ on Pier 40, Tribeca architect says” (news article, Aug. 24):

This is an idea that should be explored. Many of us oppose Diller Island. We consider it an unseemly giveaway of a piece of the river to a billionaire. The river belongs to all of us and should stay that way.

Elaine Young

Right scapegoats Soros

To The Editor:

Re “Cops let C’ville alt-right rally rage out of control: Photog” (news article, Aug. 24):

Right-wing radio talk-show hosts, Alex Jones, Breitbart, etc.: “We denounce the anti-Semetic hate from Nazis and the KKK.” Five minutes later this is what the are saying: “That International Jew moneychanger George Soros is pulling the strings of antifa, Black Lives Matter, Occupy Wall Street, the Democratic Party and every group opposed to us and Trump. He is controlling it all. If you want to blame anyone for that man running over those people in Charlottesville, don’t blame us, blame that Jew George Soros. He really is who made that Nazi so angry he did that.”

I swear I have heard this from the right over and over since Charlottesville.

John Penley

Zexu sounds cool

To The Editor:

Re “A tale of two statues: Confucius and Lin Zexu” (talking point, by Bill Weinberg, Aug. 24):

Good read. Would like to hear the history of Lin Zexu more explicitly from members of the community. We know he was the official who tried to stop the opium trade that was devastating China and that the British government retaliated, resulting in the Opium Wars.

K Webster

