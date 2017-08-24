Four candidates are running in the Sept. 12 Democratic primary election for City Council in the First District (Lower Manhattan, Lower East Side, Washington Square and part of the Village, Soho, Tribeca, Little Italy and Chinatown). Incumbent Margaret Chin is in the unusual position of being able to seek a third consecutive term — because of the term-limits extension that occurred under former Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Come hear the candidates as they speak about the district’s, the city’s and the nation’s pressing issues!