Pushed onto tracks

A woman was shoved from behind onto the tracks of the Second Ave. F train on Tues., Aug. 22, around 10:49 p.m., police said.

Police responded to a call of an assault in progress at the station. Upon arrival, they found the unconscious 49-year-old woman on the northbound platform with lacerations to the head. E.M.S. medics also responded to the scene and her to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was standing on the platform when a man approached her from behind and, unprovoked, said, “I’m going to push you,” and shoved her onto the track area. He then fled in an unknown direction.

Good samaritans on the platform pulled the victim back up from the track area. There wasn’t a train in the station nor was one approaching at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as an adult male black, with a slim build and dark complexion, last seen wearing a black shirt and dark baggy pants.

Mugged in car

Getting stuck in traffic around Union Square is a pain, but getting robbed at gunpoint in your car can really ruin a guy’s day!

Police said that on Fri., July, 21, at 12:24 p.m., a 35-year-old driver was in his car in traffic on E. 13th St. between Broadway and Fourth Ave., when a man entered the vehicle through a rear door and demanded money, threatening to shoot the victim if he didn’t comply. The victim complied and the robber fled eastbound on E. 13th St. with an undetermined amount of cash. There were no injuries during the incident.

The suspect is a dark-complexioned black man, 30 to 35 years old, last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, black-and-blue baseball cap and dark sunglasses. Police released a photo of him. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.

Bridge rescue

Police released a video clip of officers saving a man who was threatening to plunge off the Manhattan side of the Manhattan Bridge on Thurs., Aug. 17, around 7:20 a.m.

Officers from the New York Police Department’s Emergency Service Unit and Aviation Unit responded to a 911 call of a male threatening to jump from a ledge on the bridge’s lower level. Two members of the Aviation Unit in a helicopter — Officers Danny Edling and Royston Charles — flew over to the bridge and located the man and informed the E.S.U. team.

Four E.S.U. officers — Detectives Joseph Conway, Robert McGee, Ryan Norman and Michael Cook — then went out on the ledge. As two officers on one side of him distracted the man by engaging him in conversation, the pair of officers from the other side were able to quickly grab him and take him into custody unharmed.

CBS News reported that the man had actually called 911, saying he was hesitant to jump.

“I kept telling him, ‘Talk to me what’s your name?’” CBS News reported Detective McGee told him before the cops grabbed him. “He wouldn’t say anything to me besides, ‘I want to jump, I want to jump,’ over and over again. I kept asking, ‘What’s the problem? This isn’t really a solution.’ ”

Making the rescue more perilous, the ledge was beveled and slippery, the police said.

The 29-year-old man was transported to Bellevue Hospital by E.M.S. in stable condition for evaluation.

Peeping perp

According to police, on Wed., Aug. 16, at 10:50 p.m., a man was seen pointing a camera at an apartment across the street at 60 E. Ninth St. where a 30-year-old woman was undressing.

Eddie Wong, 38, was arrested Thurs., Aug. 17, for felony unlawful surveillance.

Inside job

Bill’s Bar & Burger, at 22 Ninth Ave., was robbed Sun., Aug. 13, at 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect entered the place’s basement management office and removed $8,504 from a safe. There were no signs of forced entry to the office, and the video camera inside the office was not working. The night manager had also set an alarm at closing time and no alarms went off overnight.

Upon further investigation, it was found that an employee who has permission and authority to be at the location, took the money from the safe. On Mon., Aug. 14, Ferdinand Ortiz, 37, was charged with felony grand larceny.

Bleecker spree

A man entered a store at 337 Bleecker St. on Sat., Aug. 19, at 3:15 p.m., and attempted to swipe merchandise, police said. After he placed the goods in a bag, he was confronted by a 19-year-old store employee who told him to put the merchandise back. The man threatened her saying, “If you call 911, I will bust you over the head.”

Sekou Salaam, 51,was arrested for felony attempted robbery.

In addition, responding police found him to be in possession of $2,055 worth of clothing from a nearby store at 350 Bleecker St. An employee there subsequently confirmed the clothing did belong to the store.

Sekou Salaam, 51, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

