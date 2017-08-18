- Home
I was there. I'm lying in my bed recovering from a heart attack from the street brawl. The police helped no one, would not even let us through to get to our car when I was in distress. I came to claim space and beat my drum of warning not to fight. Defending yourself and others became necessary Penley's story is a true and moving account of what I and others experienced. The brave students who held their ground are heroes, Black Lives Matter and Antifa saved the people of Charlottesville you best believe it. Now go donate to the victims of violence. The need is great.