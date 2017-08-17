The Villager is sponsoring a debate between the five Democratic candidates running for City Council in the Second District — which includes the East Village and stretches up to the low E. 30s — at Theater for the New City on Mon., Aug. 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be in the theater’s largest performance space, so no one will be turned away. The latter part of the debate will feature a Q&A with audience members. The Council seat is opening up for the first time in 12 years. Come hear the candidates vying to be the next councilmember as they talk about the district’s pressing issues and their ideas and positions, as they each make the case why she or he would be the best person to lead the community. (Candidate photos by Rainer Turim)