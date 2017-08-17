Subway slasher

According to police, a man in a black trench coat slashed another man on his head and wrist after they knocked into each other and got into a dispute while walking down the stairs inside the Canal St. A / C / E subway station, near Sixth Ave. and Broome St., Tuesday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. The assailant slashed the victim, 44, with a razor before fleeing out onto the street. One report said the victim was slashed from his right eye down to his throat, with heavy bleeding. The attacker was also wearing green pants and a blue hooded sweatshirt under his coat, according to police. The victim was treated at Bellevue Medical Center.

School save

An emotionally disturbed man was threatening to jump from the roof of the Little Red School House, at Bleecker St. and Sixth Ave., on Tues., Aug. 15, around 10:45 p.m., according to police. Airbags were set up on the ground as police engaged the man in conversation, and then took him into custody without incident.

Sidewalk slashers

According to police, a group of men beat another man and cut his face in front of 104 W. 14th St. on Wed., Aug. 2, at 12:30 a.m. The thugs reportedly pushed the 55-year-old victim to the ground and punched and kicked him multiple times, and one of them also slashed him on the right side of his face.

According to amNew York, the group stole $30 from the victim. The paper said that 25 minutes later, the group struck again, slashing a 23-year-old man on his hand and face in front of 42 Seventh Ave., near W. 13th St., before grabbing his phone and $50.

Police arrested Paul Grant, 23; Damon Johnson, 38, and James Hatcher, 30, on Sat., Aug. 5, and Harjeet Ahir, 19, on Tues., Aug. 8, for felony robbery.

Assaults senior

A mugger attacked a 74-year-old Villager as he was entering the vestibule of his residential building on Horatio St. between Greenwich and Washington Sts. on Wed., Aug. 2, around 7:30 p.m., police said. The crook proceeded to punch the victim multiple times in the face and took his wallet, containing around $400 in cash and various credit cards.

E.M.S. medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was reported in stable condition after the incident.

The suspect is described as around 5 feet 10 inches tall and in his 40s. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Cash cab — not

A cabbie was nearly robbed Wed., Aug. 9, at 7:15 a.m. in front of 378 Sixth Ave., near Waverly Place, police said. A man entered the vehicle, and simulating having a gun in his pocket, demanded that the 35-year-old hack give him all the money in the car. Scared for his life, the driver opened the door and got out into the middle of the avenue. The suspect then exited the taxi and fled southbound on foot. The victim told police the suspect said, “I have a gun. Give me your cash.”

Police tracked down Simon Martial, 56, arresting him for felony attempted robbery.

Broken-case case

Police said a man threw a glass at a glass case inside the Washington Square Diner, at 150 W. Fourth St., on Thurs., Aug. 10, at 10:30 a.m., breaking the case.

Johanni Martinez, 22, was charged with felony criminal mischief.

Wrong at Rite Aid

According to police, a man was spotted stealing items from a Rite Aid at 534 Hudson St., near Charles St., on Thurs., Aug. 10, at 3:50 p.m. When confronted, he tried to flee but was caught by police. The suspect reportedly resisted by moving his hands and legs, preventing the officer from handcuffing him.

Dion Montgomery, 46, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson